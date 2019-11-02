Injured Curry determined to play 2020 Olympics: father

Stephen Curry's father says the injured Golden State Warriors star is determined to play in next year's Olympics

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is "absolutely" determined to play in next year's Olympics despite the hand injury which will leave him sidelined until February, his father told ESPN.

Former NBA player Dell Curry said his son remained keen to represent the United States in Tokyo following surgery on a fractured left hand.

"Absolutely. That was definitely a goal coming into this year. He wants to play in the Olympics," Dell Curry told ESPN's The Undefeated website.

"This is a little setback, but hopefully it's a goal he can strive for through his rehab."

Six-time All Star and two-time NBA MVP Curry has never played in the Olympics, which open in Tokyo on July 24 next year.

On Friday, Curry underwent surgery to repair a broken metacarpal bone in his left hand.

Dell Curry said his son would not rush his comeback.

"Anytime you have a major surgery like that, even with a hand, he's doing the best he can," Curry said.

"It was a tough, tough injury, but he's doing the best he can. Three to four months, not sure when he is going to come back. Has to take his time and come back with it.

"He's been through injuries before with the ankle. He understands the rehab that it takes to get through it. He knows about injuries and what goes through that. He's got to be patient and make sure he is fully healthy before he comes back."

