Indian boy worshipped as 'monkey god' after growing long, hairy tail

An eight-year-old boy is being worshipped as a god in an Indian village after growing a long, hairy tail.

Dulha Singh was born with a patch of hair on his lower back prompting claims the Punjab boy is an incarnation of Hanuman – a monkey like God.

The youngster was born with a patch of hair on his lower back but his family fear cutting it off would be a bad omen.

“His mother once decided to cut the tail but she died before doing so,” Dulha’s uncle Sahib Singh said.

The youngster's long back hair has matted into a tail. Source: Bancroft Media

Worshippers are travelling far and wide to seeking blessings from Dulha. Source: Bancroft Media

“Since then I am taking care of Dulha and we decided not to cut the tail.”

His aunt, Majeer Kaur, said people would travel far and wide to visit their newphew.

“When Dulha was living with his mum, people used to travel hundreds of miles to seek blessings by touching his tail,” Ms Kaur told The Sun.

As for Dulha, he too believes his tail is a gift from god.

The young boy lives with his aunt Manjeet Kaur and uncle Sahib Singh in Amritsar, Punjab. Source: Bancroft Media

He says he has no intention of cutting of his tail. Source: Bancroft Media.

