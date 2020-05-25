India parents make pandemic road trip to get to stranded infant

Some 1,500 babies are born to surrogate mothers in India every year

The first-time parents were driving through India's winding, empty highways to see their newborn child.

It was the middle of April, and the country was in the throes of the world's harshest lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Almost everything was shut.

At checkpoints, policemen halted the couple, examined their papers and asked why they were on the road.

"We are going to see our first-born infant," they replied.

The policemen looked incredulous, staring at the woman in the vehicle.

"What do you mean you are going to see your newborn? Where is the baby?" they would say, eyes searching the insides of the SUV.

The couple would explain their daughter had been born, more than a week ago, to a surrogate mother in Anand, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat better known as the country's "milk capital". And that they were travelling from their home city of Bangalore, some 1,600km (994 miles) away in south India, to take her home.

"Still there was a lot of confusion. But in the end they would check our papers and allow us to proceed," Rakesh (name changed), the father of the child told me.

Their child was one of dozens of surrogate babies stranded in clinics across India because of the lockdown. She was among one of 28 babies born at Anand's Akanksha Hospital and Research Institute since late March when the lockdown was imposed. More than 50 days later, at least 10 babies were still waiting for their parents to arrive.

India surrogate mothers More

India has a thriving commercial surrogacy industry and an estimated 1,500 surrogate babies are born every year.

The country has been often called the "surrogacy hub" of the world, where infertile couples, including many from overseas, pay local women to carry their embryos through to birth.

But there have been growing concerns over the unregulated business.

In 2018, India unveiled a draft law which would ban commercial surrogacy. Infertile couples would be able to seek a surrogate, who had to be a relative. The law is awaiting parliamentary approval.

Now, the couple from Bangalore was undertaking a gruelling journey to meet their baby girl.

Rakesh, 47, is a management consultant. Anita, 41, is an instruction designer. They had got married in 2003, and for more than a decade they had tried everything - IVF, IUI - for a child. She had suffered five miscarriages. Last year, they decided to outsource the pregnancy and have a baby via surrogacy. They had met the potential surrogate mother, a thirty-something woman with two children of her own, at the Gujarat clinic.

She was born on 6 April, a healthy 2.9kg baby. Her parents were stuck at the other end of the country. They looked at the pictures and mobile phone videos of the baby girl sent by the clinic: in one she is responding to sound and light, in another she's being fed formula. They called her a "bundle of joy".

"It took some time to sink in. And then my wife began to cry. It was an emotional moment, but little did we know our travails were about to begin," Rakesh told me.

Gujarat is one of India's 'hotspot' states More

Road, rail and air transport were suspended. Travel passes were being slowly given out to people in emergencies. The couple reached out to more than a dozen officials to get passes. Many didn't quite understand the urgency.

Story continues