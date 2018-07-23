Mum of teen killed at out-of-control party speaks out



The mother and a cousin of the woman who was killed in a Melbourne CBD brawl on the weekend have spoken of their grief and loss, calling for justice.

Laa Chol, 19, died during the out-of-control party in the short-term stay unit on the 56th floor of the EQ Tower early on Saturday morning.

“I’m speechless…I don’t know what I’m going to do without her,” her mother, Ojwanga Abalo told the Herald Sun.

“Just whenever you saw her, it was a happy moment … there were no sad moments.”

The teenager’s mother said she doesn’t know what she will do without her. Source: 7News More

Her cousin, Nyawie Dau, said, “We need justice for Laa. They need to find whoever did this”.

Ms Chol, from Pakenham, died at the scene shortly after 5am following a fight between the group that had hired the apartment and another that arrived later.

Victorian Police Commander Stuart Bateson told 3AW radio on Monday it was a “tragic death”.

“There is widespread grief (among the community) and a widespread desire to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Commander Bateson said there was no suggestion her death was related to warring Sudanese factions, her death was not related to ethnicity nor was she a member of a gang.

“No murder can come at a good time. Certainly, this has added some fuel to the (political) fire,” he said.

Police at the crime scene in Melbourne on Saturday, July 21. Source: AAP More

He admitted there were “some issues we need to tackle” in regards to crime related to the Australian African community but it was crucial people were aware of “what happens as a result of over exaggerating and targeting, and tarnishing a whole community.”

He called for people to “be calm” and talk about concerns with Australian Africans in a sensible way.

Her death comes days after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull renewed the debate over crime among African-Australian youths.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews said “any crime is a great tragedy and obviously our thoughts and prayers and best wishes are with everybody affected” but reiterated the government’s efforts on tackling youth crime.

The killer remains on the run.