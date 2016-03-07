"I just want it to end": Coal miner tells inquiry about life with Black Lung

A retired Queensland coal miner has told a senate inquiry how he coughs up blood and cannot walk a few steps without a ventilator.
The inquiry into the re-emergence of black lung also heard from mining companies who insist they are meeting Australian standards.
Short of breath and struggling to walk, retired coal miner Percy Verrall came to the senate inquiry to tell his story.
His condition is called Numoconiosis - also known as Black Lung.
"Some days I get that bad, I just want it to end, it gets me… I break down," Mr Verrall said as he fought tears.
He is one of six confirmed cases in Queensland, the human face of a coal miners' disease that has returned after thirty years.
It is caused by inhaling coal dust. Mr Verrall mined for 29 years and is now in and out of hospital.
Last year he started coughing up blood.
The inquiry heard of poor ventilation and a lack of protective masks.
"The bane of the coal miner before every shift, we say 'we want more air, we need more air'," former coal miner Ian Hiscock told the inquiry.
Coal miners in Queensland are regularly x-rayed but it is unknown whether the scans have been properly reviewed.
The union estimates more than 100,000 scans are sitting unchecked in storage.
"There could be hundreds, there could be thousands, who knows? It's not scaremongering, these are facts,” Steve Smyth from CFMEU said.
Michael Roche from the Queensland Resources Council said: “There's a long way from six cases to 1000. I just hope the union is wrong and I think they are wrong".
The resources council said any regulatory changes should wait until a review of those scans has been completed.
Percy hopes he will get answers for the next generation.
"If I would have known it'd be like this, I would have got out."