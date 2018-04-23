Hyundai Motor says to continue communications with investors, including Elliott

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group <005380.KS> said it would continue to communicate with shareholders and investors, including Elliott Management, over its proposed restructuring plan.

"Hyundai Motor Group will continuously communicate with shareholders and investors around the world, including Elliott Management, to explain the underlying goal and needs of the proposed restructuring plan," it said in a statement on Monday.

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management said earlier Hyundai's restructuring plan to simplify its shareholding structure was not enough and recommended it create a holding company, among other measures.





