Hunger stones uncovered in Germany
The stones were uncovered in 2022 in the Rhine River. Source: Reuters
The 35-year-old's sister has revealed the mother's ongoing battle. Find out more.
Former NRL star Brett Finch has pleaded guilty to sharing child sexual abuse material.The 40-year-old appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday, when he entered the plea to one charge of using a carriage service to transmit, publish or promote abusive material.
A woman was found dead in a Victorian creek this morning, with police believing her to be the dog walker reported missing on Monday. Find out more.
Having sustainability front of mind may be part of the new normal many Australians are living following the onset of the pandemic, research shows.The lockdowns that confined millions of people to their homes and close communities caused many to make more considered day-to-day choices, the University of Queensland research suggests.
When comparing the trolley etiquette of Aldi and Woolworths customers, one detail makes all the difference.
“Strategic ambiguity” – the policy that has underpinned the West’s defence of Taiwan for half a century or more – rests on another ambiguity: Taiwan’s status in international law. And that status matters because it could help us answer three questions: does China have a legal right to restore control over its own territory by force? do Taiwan and its allies have a legal right to resist such an attack? might Taiwan even have the right to declare independence? The islands we know as Taiwan have be
Women's economic opportunities will be a key focus of the federal government's upcoming jobs and skills summit.Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Wednesday released an issues paper outlining five economic challenges facing Australia in preparation for the summit in Canberra on the first two days in September.
Her family feared the worst when she was last seen going on a date. Find out what happened.
Critics of the Gelorup corridor project in Western Australia have called the possum's treatment brutal. Find out more
The young woman filmed herself locked inside the salon and has spoken of the 'unprofessional' service where she had to blow-dry her own hair. Find out more.
Online "influencers" and new social media platforms will come under the Australian competition regulator's scrutiny.The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is examining the state of competition for social media services across the country, along with how businesses advertise on platforms.
Bingo Industries faces fines of $10 million or more after pleading guilty to criminal cartel offences where prices were allegedly fixed for demolition waste services in Sydney.The waste management firm has been accused in the Federal Court of fixing the prices of skip bins and waste processing services with two competitors Skips Bin Services and Aussie Skips Recycling in 2019.
A TikTok trend has been slammed for its scaring young children. Here's why experts are horrified by the videos.
The friends say they're lucky to be alive after the ordeal on a busy Queensland motorway. Find out what happened.
A Woolies customer was appalled by the state of his delivery, but not everyone has been sympathetic. Find out why.
South Australia's union movement has called for more funding for safety inspectors to cut the number of workplace injuries.SA Unions also want the state government to bring forward new industrial manslaughter legislation and push ahead with a review of SafeWork SA, the safety regulator.
It was immediately clear to a midwife that Annie O'Brien had more than gastro when the pregnant mum was rushed from one Melbourne hospital to another.The lawyer and mother-of-one had taken herself to Holmesglen Private Hospital's emergency department with severe gastro symptoms on August 14, 2017.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a La Nina alert leaving many Australian regions bracing for more flooding this year. Find out how bad it may get.
Russia is blaming sabotage for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Kyiv hinted it was responsible as Ukrainian officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia's invasion.The blasts on Tuesday engulfed an ammunition depot at a military base in the north of the Crimean peninsula, disrupting trains and forcing the evacuation of 2000 people from a nearby village, according to Russian officials and news agencies.
The prime minister slammed his predecessor, calling his actions an 'attack on the system'. Find out more about the latest revelations.