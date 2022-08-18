Hunger stones uncovered in Germany

The Conversation

“Strategic ambiguity” – the policy that has underpinned the West’s defence of Taiwan for half a century or more – rests on another ambiguity: Taiwan’s status in international law. And that status matters because it could help us answer three questions: does China have a legal right to restore control over its own territory by force? do Taiwan and its allies have a legal right to resist such an attack? might Taiwan even have the right to declare independence? The islands we know as Taiwan have be