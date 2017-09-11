Hundreds of Motorcyclists Ride to Remember September 11 Victims

Hundreds of motorcycle riders traveled from across the state to New York City on Monday, September 11, in remembrance of the thousands who died in the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon sixteen years ago.

Motorcyclists traveled from Albany, Modena and Wantagh to Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Center, where they were to be met at a luncheon with Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo then joined the ride at the Javits Center. The New York governor has participated in the motorcycle ride in years past, along with singer and Long Islander Billy Joel.

Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001, when hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania when the passengers overtook the hijackers. Dozens of first responders have died since then with illnesses related to clean-up work after the attack at the World Trade Center. The FDNY added 32 firefighters who died from related illnesses to its memorial wall this year. Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo via Storyful