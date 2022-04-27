How climate change threatens the wine industry

Ben Adler
·Senior Editor
·6-min read

Last week, an unusually late frost swept through Oregon’s Willamette Valley, as overnight temperatures dipped into the 20s. According to the newspaper the Oregonian, the wine-producing region could lose half of its grape crop.

“The buds just weren’t expecting to get whacked by frost in April,” tweeted Nicholas Kristof, an Oregon farmer and former New York Times columnist.

A frosted grape bud at a vineyard in Oregon.
A frosted grape bud last week at Beckham Estate Vineyard in Sherwood, Ore. (Annedria Beckham)

This is just the latest example of how increasingly unpredictable weather patterns caused by climate change are threatening the wine industry. Warmer spring temperatures have caused grapevines to bud sooner, thereby exposing them to evening temperatures that have dropped below freezing.

“It’s getting warmer in these earlier months,” Steven Schultze, a professor of geography at the University of South Alabama who has studied the effect of climate change on wine production, told Yahoo News. “There was a pretty warm March, in comparison to normal for the region. To the grapes, they don’t have a calendar, they don’t know what time of year it is. Once a certain amount of heat accumulation occurs, they’re ready to rock and roll.”

But, he cautioned, “when the buds start coming out, you’ve got to hold your breath until you get to the frost-free zone.”

Frost can be seen at sunrise at Beckham Estate Vineyard in Oregon.
At sunrise last week at Beckham Estate Vineyard, the temperature at 4 a.m. was 26 degrees Fahrenheit. (Courtesy of Annedria Beckham)

Global warming has increased the number of warm days in early spring more than it has reduced the prevalence of late frosts, Schultze explained. There is an increased risk of a frost wiping out crops after they have budded.

“Warmer temperatures globally can happen, but it doesn’t mean it’s never going to get cold again in every place,” he said. “Frosts are still going to happen in Oregon and Washington.”

Early budding is not the only threat to the wine industry from climate change. More extreme and volatile weather can harm crops in a number of ways.

“Wineries across the world face devastating wildfires, polar vortexes, torrential rainfalls, hail storms, and more in addition to the constant rising temperatures year to year,” the data journalism website Stacker reported in November 2021.

In 2020, Oregon wine grape producers’ revenue decreased 34% from 2019, in large part because of wildfires that damaged crops, according to the Oregon Wine Board. Even crops that are untouched by the fires themselves can suffer from smoke blocking sunlight. Many California wines from 2020 had their taste infiltrated by wildfire smoke.

Thick smoke from the Glass Fire settles among the rows of grapes at Wolleson Vineyard in California.
Smoke from the Glass Fire settles among the rows of grapes at Wolleson Vineyard in Napa Valley, Calif., in September 2020. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

“Grapes aren’t the only crop that can be affected by smoke, but their permeable skins, and the very sensitivity that allows vintners to produce expressive, complex wines, make them uniquely vulnerable,” New York magazine recently explained.

“Wine grapes hate smoke from wildfires,” Andrew Millison, a professor of horticulture at Oregon State University, told Yahoo News. “Extreme weather events typically have a negative impact on agricultural yields. As weather becomes less predictable, then crop yields become less predictable because extreme weather can disrupt many agricultural activities, whether it’s when you plant, when you harvest, when you irrigate.

“I had all kinds of things that had started to grow in the warmth of March and then got zapped back,” he added. “My more tender plants had dieback from some of the late cold weather.”

It isn’t just heat waves and wildfires; unusually cold weather can also occur because of climate change. Because the temperature difference between the Arctic and other regions powers the jet stream, and the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the Earth, the jet stream is weakened and more easily diverted. That can lead to more severe and prolonged cold snaps or rainfalls as the jet stream dips lower and lingers longer, as parts of the South experienced this past winter. And for each cold spell or rainy period, there’s a heat wave or dry spell somewhere else on the other side of the jet stream.

Syrah grapevines in California.
Syrah grapevines in Santa Ynez, Calif., began to leaf open last week even though the region has received very little rain. (George Rose/Getty Images)

“Droughts last longer and wet periods are wetter,” Millison said. “Cold can move farther down into the continent because of this wobbly jet stream. We have more erratic spikes in temperatures, whether it’s cold or hot or wet or dry.”

All of these conditions — too much or too little rain, too much heat or cold — can harm crops, especially the notoriously fragile grape.

The vast majority of American wine comes from the West Coast. California, Oregon and Washington state have experienced increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events in the last few years, including an ongoing years-long drought; the weeklong Pacific “heat dome,” with temperatures over 100 degrees last June; and record-setting wildfires. A 2006 study found that the United States could lose 81% of its best wine-growing areas by the end of the century. (Extreme weather aside, Canada might see a relative boom in wine production, as the range of temperatures suitable for growing grapes moves poleward.)

Freezing morning temperatures trigger the overhead sprinkler frost protection systems in a California vineyard.
As California’s drought heads into a third year, freezing morning temperatures trigger sprinkler frost-protection systems in a vineyard located along the Santa Ynez River on April 15. (George Rose/Getty Images)

But the effects of climate change on the wine industry are not limited to the West Coast. All across the world, agricultural yields are expected to diminish as climate change causes more extreme and unpredictable weather and water shortages, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In 2020, France’s Burgundy region, which is legendary for its wine, experienced “an early spring that was followed by unseasonable frosts that damaged grapes on the vine,” the Guardian reported. The nearby region of Alsace has seen a shortened grape-growing season and an earlier harvest. Parts of Spain may become too hot to produce wine at all. Wine-producing countries such as Australia and Greece have also seen widespread wildfires in recent summers.

“We have so many of these time-tested places that we think of when we think of wine,” Schultze said. “We’re going to have to start questioning where our favorite wine comes from and start thinking about other places.”

Water is sprayed in a vineyard in France to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost.
Water is sprayed in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost in the Burgundy region of France earlier this month. (Thibault Camus/AP)

On top of all this is the effect of not just global warming but the greenhouse gases that are causing the warming. Atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide have increased from 320 parts per million in 1960 to 420 parts per million today. Since plants take in carbon dioxide, studies suggest that if carbon dioxide concentrations continue to increase, it will affect grapes by causing faster growth, more sugar and thicker skin, which will change the flavor of wine.

Even northern U.S. states that are expected to produce more wine as they warm up are seeing the downsides of climate change in their vineyards. Last year, Michigan vineyards reportedly experienced losses from post-budding frosts in the spring and heavy rains — an increasingly prevalent problem in the Great Lakes region — in the fall.

“[Climate change] brings problems everywhere, just different problems to different places,” Schultze said.

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

<strong>For more Immersive stories</strong><a href="http://www.yahoo.com/immersive" data-ylk="slk:click here" class="link "><strong> click here</strong></a><strong>.</strong>
For more Immersive stories click here.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Body of teen found after rock fishing tragedy

    The 19-year-old has been missing since Monday when he was swept off the rocks while fishing. Read more.

  • US 'out of pandemic phase' as cases dip

    Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the United States, saying the country is "out of the pandemic phase"He said that a transition to COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease - occurring regularly in certain areas - appears to be underway.Fauci said on the PBS NewsHour on Tuesday that the coronavirus remains a pandemic for much of the world but the threat is not over for the US, adding that he was speaking about the worst phase

  • Two lay days called for Margaret River Pro

    The Margaret River Pro has been put on hold for at least another two days while World Surf League organisers wait for more favourable conditions.On-shore winds and a more promising forecast for Friday convinced organisers to call lay days for both Wednesday and Thursday.

  • This is where we live: has Australia been a good neighbour in the Pacific?

    AAP/Mick TsikasI was once asked “why should Australians care about what happens in the Pacific? and my response was (or started with) "This is where you live”. Being in the neighbourhood is a fact of geography. Being a good neighbour requires thought, care, activity, and participation. When it comes to being a good neighbour in the region, how has Australia’s statecraft rated in the past and how can it be improved for the future? Two years ago I led a research team that spent a good while listen

  • Coalition commits more Cairns port funds

    The Coalition government if re-elected will commit $24 million to the ongoing upgrade of the Cairns Marine Maintenance Precinct.Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce the funding for stage two of the upgrade in Cairns on Thursday, taking the total investment in the upgrades to $48 million following completion of stage one.

  • Troy Buswell avoids jail over WA assaults

    Former West Australian treasurer Troy Buswell has been handed a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly attacking his ex-wife.Buswell, 56, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

  • Uber admits breach, agrees to $26m penalty

    Rideshare company Uber has admitted to breaching Australian Consumer Law after falsely telling customers they may be charged for cancelling trips and misrepresenting prices of competing taxi companies.The company now faces a $26 million penalty after agreeing to make joint submissions to the Federal Court with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

  • Word from The Hill: Ray Hadley's shouty assault on Albanese; the intractable Solomons issue; and the wider play of Deves

    As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass the latest (static) polls, apparently unaffected by Anthony Albanese’s COVID absence, or indeed by much else in the campaign so far. They also discuss shock jock Ray Hadley’s extraordinary shouty assault on Albanese, how the very

  • Melbourne shooter acted like a 'vigilante'

    A 90-year-old Melbourne man was acting like a "vigilante" when he shot an associate over a rubbish clearing dispute, a County Court judge says.Paolo Mannici hired the 59-year-old victim to clear his Ravenhall worksite in 2020, paying him an initial deposit of $15,000 with $12,500 still owing.

  • One in five reptiles face extinction

    More than 20 per cent of reptile species around the world face extinction with the rate doubling in Australia over the last 25 years.A Monash University-led study, published in the journal Nature, is the first comprehensive assessment of extinction risks for reptiles on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's threatened species list.

  • WA man admits 413 child abuse charges

    A Perth businessman accused of sexually abusing 24 children over several years has pleaded guilty to more than 400 charges.The 47-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced Perth Magistrates Court via videolink from prison on Wednesday.

  • Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you'll have to look carefully to see the signs

    ShutterstockWith nearly 84% of the world’s population now owning a smartphone, and our dependence on them growing all the time, these devices have become an attractive avenue for scammers. Last year, cyber security company Kaspersky detected nearly 3.5 million malicious attacks on mobile phone users. The spam messages we get on our phones via text message or email will often contain links to viruses, which are a type of malicious software (malware). There’s a decent chance that at some point you

  • Tas car rally fatality was 'experienced'

    A Brisbane man who died after crashing his car in the Targa Tasmania rally was an experienced driver and regular competitor.The 59-year-old's death on Wednesday afternoon comes after three people were killed in crashes at last year's event, prompting widespread changes aimed at improving safety.

  • UN mobilises for Mariupol plant evacuation

    The United Nations says its humanitarian office is mobilising a team from around the world to co-ordinate the removal of civilians from the besieged steel plant in the battered Ukrainian city of Mariupol with the International Committee of the Red Cross.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to UN and ICRC participation in the plant evacuation during a nearly two-hour, one-on-one meeting on Tuesday.

  • ASX at 6-week low after 3rd day of losses

    The Australian share market has fallen for the third consecutive session, this time with tech stocks and financials the biggest drag.The benchmark S&P;/ASX200 index closed on Wednesday down 56.

  • Boy, 5, fractures skull after falling out window and landing on driveway

    Five-year-old Stryker is lucky to be alive after the glass pushed out of a second floor window and he fell onto the concrete driveway below. Find out more about the little boy's miraculous recovery.

  • Australia doesn't have online voting for federal elections and we should keep it that way

    Dan Peled/AAPAs we head towards the federal election, you may be wondering why we can’t skip the polling booth queues and vote online instead. The reason is the difficulty of verifying that each person’s vote is accurately recorded and tallied. As yet, there is no safe way to ensure this over the internet. But there are ways technology can improve the election - if we are careful. Recent legislative changes will help make this year’s electronic Senate count more secure and transparent. House of

  • Russia, US make surprise prisoner swap

    Russia and the United States have carried out a long-discussed prisoner swap but one that still came as a surprise.Russia released US citizen Trevor Reed and received Konstantin Yaroshenko, convicted in the US, in exchange, the Russian foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

  • George Christensen defends move to One Nation: 'Keeping the bastards honest'

    Former Nationals MP George Christensen says he and One Nation will push conservative values on the government.

  • Terrifying moment parents watch daughter held at gunpoint in home invasion

    The terrified parents watched the video live from their phones. See the chilling footage.