House panel chairman seeks White House security clearance details

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House Oversight Committee has asked the White House for details about its security clearance procedures as part of an investigation by the panel into the issue after two former aides of President Donald Trump departed last week amid abuse allegations.

In a letter to White House chief of staff, John Kelly, the panel's Republican chairman Trey Gowdy said it was "investigating the policies and processes by which interim security clearances are investigated and adjudicated" and asked for the White House to respond by Feb. 28.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)