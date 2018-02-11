High winds could help Aussies in aerials

The tricky conditions of the aerials site in PyeongChang may play into the hands of the Australian women's team who on the surface seem to have it all - minus the highest scoring jumps.

Fluky winds on Saturday night made training jumps tough at Bokwang Phoenix Park, a site known to make life hard for competitors.

"Welcome to PyeongChang - when you see wind turbines around you know it's a pretty windy place," five-time Winter Olympian Lydia Lassila said.

But this would suit the Australians when it comes to competition with none of their four jumpers going off the higher-scoring triple kicker.

While it limits their point-scoring potential, that may not matter so much much if the weather comes in, making technically-demanding tricks more risky.

And it's not as if the Australians don't have a strong pedigree without the biggest tricks.

The team is led by Lassila (gold 2010; bronze 2014) and has two-time World Cup title runner-up Danielle Scott, 2015 world champion Laura Peel and World Cup medal winner Sam Wells on their books.

"We had pretty full on winds in the test events here so we were expecting it - it plays a little bit into my strategy of sticking on the double (jump)," Lassila said.

"I think it is about reading the speed and doing the math here. You are not going to always get it right but at least you can have a semi-calculated guess though.

"You are obviously going to get more affected on the triple, especially me - I am quite slight and get pushed around a lot - that's why I have to be extra smart."

Lassila looked relaxed and in good touch with her jumps on Saturday

But Scott - who has the highest scoring potential jump of the group with a quad-twisting double - backslapped heavily on one jump and appeared winded.

She recovered to head back up the ski lift.

"It's windy so if you're not paying attention you are going to get caught out, so that's what we need to keep our eye on."

Qualification for the ladies' aerials begins on Thursday.