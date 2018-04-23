High Qld public service growth to continue

Queensland's hospital staff numbers could continue to grow at rates well beyond population growth, the state's health minister says.

The Palaszczuk Labor government has been criticised for increasing the highest-paid roles in the public service at three times the rate of the overall sector during its first term in office.

Health Minister Steven Miles defended that contrast, saying 75 per cent of those top level positions were in Queensland Health, and 96 per cent of those were frontline medical positions including doctors and other health professionals.

He said the government had rebuilt the health system as part of its broader push to undo the previous Newman LNP government's cuts to the public sector, with 14,000 positions cut between 2012 and 2015.

However, Mr Miles said the sector could keep growing well above the state's population growth rate of 1.75 per cent over the current term of government in an attempt to meet growing demand.

"From here on the projections will more closely match population growth, however I'd emphasise that demand on our hospitals is increasing at a rate greater than population growth," Mr Miles told reporters on Monday.

"For example, next year we're projecting that demand growth will be more like 5.2 per cent and the difference between population and demand growth needs to be met with funding and new efficiencies in the system, and we're working on both of those."

The government has previously said its aim is to bring public service growth in line with population growth.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington claims the top-heavy hiring shows Labor is building an inefficient public service.

"Under (Premier) Annastacia Palaszczuk the public service wages bill has increased by $4 billion, but services have declined," Ms Frecklington said in a statement

"Under Labor, Queenslanders are paying more but getting less."

Queensland public service positions classed as Senior Officer or above attract a starting salary of at least $147,000 a year, and increased by 30 per cent over the state Labor government's first term - from 13,797 in December 2014 to 17,955 in December last year.

By contrast, the total public sector increased by 10 per cent over the same period, from 196,856 in December 2014 to 218,957 in December 2017.