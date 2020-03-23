'Heartless' Trump Slammed For Apparent Dig At Mitt Romney's Coronavirus Quarantine

President Donald Trump is being called out for seemingly taunting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for being in self-quarantine due to potential coronavirus exposure.
Romney released a statement on Sunday saying he was experiencing no symptoms but had prolonged exposure to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who tested positive for the virus.
“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump said when asked about it during a news conference. “Gee, that’s too bad.”
Trump said he wasn’t being sarcastic. But he’s been highly critical of Romney, in recent months, calling him a “fool” and a “pompous ‘ass’” and claiming Utah voters look at him with “contempt & disgust.”
Given Trump’s history of attacking his critics when they’re down ― including hurling insults at the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during his cancer battle and even after his death ― many of his critics weren’t buying it:
Romney’s being extra careful in part because his wife, who has MS, can’t get sick.— Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) March 22, 2020
As usual, Trump is meanness and selfishness personified. https://t.co/b317afsscs
Imagine expressing glee — even veiled as sarcasm — that someone might be infected with a life-threatening illness that could leave him unable to breath and to possibly die...WHO DOES THAT??— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 23, 2020
Oh yeah, the President of the United States https://t.co/J5IS5TReTf
Reminder: The virus is especially life threatening to both Romney because of age and his wife, who has an underlying condition.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2020
People used to cane each other on the floor of the Senate for things like this.
Trump mocks Mitt Romney for self-isolating due to coronavirus concerns. Even in the middle of a national emergency, Trump is still bitter about Romney's impeachment vote. pic.twitter.com/pgXQqhSgMA— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 22, 2020
Romney's wife has MS & would be exceptionally at...