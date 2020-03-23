'Heartless' Trump Slammed For Apparent Dig At Mitt Romney's Coronavirus Quarantine

President Donald Trump is being called out for seemingly taunting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for being in self-quarantine due to potential coronavirus exposure.

Romney released a statement on Sunday saying he was experiencing no symptoms but had prolonged exposure to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who tested positive for the virus.

“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump said when asked about it during a news conference. “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Trump said he wasn’t being sarcastic. But he’s been highly critical of Romney, in recent months, calling him a “fool” and a “pompous ‘ass’” and claiming Utah voters look at him with “contempt & disgust.”

Given Trump’s history of attacking his critics when they’re down ― including hurling insults at the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during his cancer battle and even after his death ― many of his critics weren’t buying it:

Romney’s being extra careful in part because his wife, who has MS, can’t get sick.



As usual, Trump is meanness and selfishness personified. https://t.co/b317afsscs — Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) March 22, 2020

Imagine expressing glee — even veiled as sarcasm — that someone might be infected with a life-threatening illness that could leave him unable to breath and to possibly die...WHO DOES THAT??



Oh yeah, the President of the United States https://t.co/J5IS5TReTf — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 23, 2020

Reminder: The virus is especially life threatening to both Romney because of age and his wife, who has an underlying condition.

People used to cane each other on the floor of the Senate for things like this. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 23, 2020

Trump mocks Mitt Romney for self-isolating due to coronavirus concerns. Even in the middle of a national emergency, Trump is still bitter about Romney's impeachment vote. pic.twitter.com/pgXQqhSgMA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 22, 2020

Romney's wife has MS & would be exceptionally at...

