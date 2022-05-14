Hazlewood destroyed by Bairstow in IPL

The Conversation

GettyImagesIn the title we quote Michelle Martin (with her permission), who is a proud Kija woman and passionate educator. She sees a system that does not adequately recognise Aboriginal students’ worldviews or knowledge. Instead, the education system measures Aboriginal students according to white language and cultural systems. We know that languages other than English have features that do not exist in English, and use diverse modes of communication. This is particularly true of many Aborigina