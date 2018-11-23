Guy says coalition can afford its promises

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says he can deliver on his promises

Matthew Guy says the coalition can deliver on their "modest" promises as Victoria votes on Saturday.

"I am a pretty clear and happy to say that we can pay for what we have promised," the state opposition leader told Seven, citing the long-term lease of the sewage treatment service for $5 billion.

He said the Liberal-Nationals would ease the cost of living and "make our state safe again", and work on decentralising the population to take the pressure off Melbourne.

"Our opponents ... are promising to double debt and increase taxes,," he later told the ABC.

"The choice is clear - double state debt, saddle the kids with more debt, and increase state taxes, or cut taxes, as we will with payroll taxi and get new infrastructure under the Liberals."

Three opinion polls over the past 24 hours - in The Australian, Herald Sun and The Age - show that Labor should be returned for a second term with a narrow majority.

But the Liberal leader wasn't convinced and said internal party polling showed they had a chance - again pointing to wrong polling in South Australia, Tasmania and in the UK on Brexit.

He said he wasn't expecting the federal Liberal issues - including the controversial dumping of Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister - would have an effect on Saturday's election.

"Canberra is a long way from Melbourne. I think Victorians will vote on issues that matter to our state."