Govt negligent on pink batts: class action

The Rudd government was warned about the potential safety risks of its pink batts program but didn't properly address them before rolling it out, a class action says.

More than 140 of those businesses have joined a class action, seeking about $150 million in damages from the Commonwealth of Australia.

The businesses say they took on staff, expanded production and invested in new equipment to meet demand before the rug was pulled from under them.

The Rudd government set up the $2.7 billion Home Insulation Program as part of a broader $42 billion economic stimulus package in 2009.

But it was shut down in 2010 following the deaths of four workers in NSW and Queensland in 2009 and 2010.

The class action's lawyer Jim Delaney QC said the abrupt cancellation of the program was a result of the Commonwealth's negligence and mismanagement.

"The Commonwealth was warned early by industry bodies of the electrical risks of the program and the risk to installer safety," he told the Victorian Supreme Court as the trial opened on Monday.

"The work generally involved older houses where there was exposed electrical wiring, very poor lighting, confined spaces."

The trial, before Justice John Dixon, continues on Tuesday and is expected to last six weeks.