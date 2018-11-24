Man fronts court over NSW roadside assault

A man who allegedly stalked and indecently assaulted a young woman after she crashed her car has faced a Sydney court.

Kenan Basic, 36, was refused bail when he appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday charged with a string of offences, including two counts of indecent assault.

Police allege Basic assaulted a 19-year-old woman on a busy western Sydney road on Thursday.

The woman had crashed her car in Bankstown, before driving to a service station where Basic offered to help repair the minor damage the vehicle had sustained.

He then propositioned sexual acts to the victim, who refused and drove away, but had to pull over a short time late when she feared the car was overheating.

Police say Basic, who had been following her, also pulled over and indecently assaulted her.

The victim got back in her car and tried to drive away but hit traffic on Milperra Road, where Basic tried to get into her car.

The teenager managed to escape and call police, who arrested Basic on Friday morning.

He was charged with indecent assault, incite a person to commit an act of indecency and stalking.

Basic was refused bail to appear before Bankstown Local Court on November 27.