Glastonbury 2019: 'Kill Tory Scum' Band Booked To Perform At Mega Festival

Glastonbury Festival has come under fire for booking two bands who have called for the murder of Conservative Party members to perform at this year’s event.

Killdren, a two person rock band, recorded ‘Kill Tory Scum’ in 2018 and its accompanying video depicts the murder of Tory voters.

The song’s lyrics include: “Even if it’s your dad or your mum, kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum/murder them all to the beat of a drum, kill Tory scum, kill Tory scum.”

Though the band’s YouTube page says the song is “satirical discourse”, the chief executive of the Jo Cox Foundation slammed the violent tune.

Catherine Anderson said: “We as a foundation cannot but think of Jo when any public platform is given to an individual or a group who are inciting violence”

“That sort of language and the abuse of children and family members should not be tolerated,” the statement, first published in The Sunday Times, read.

Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered by a political extremist during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016.

Killdren are set to play on the festival’s Shangri-Hell International TV stage on Friday 28 June.

Another punk rock band, Fat White Family, will also perform at the popular festival.

In a 2015 tweet, the south-east London collective said anyone who voted Tory had “blood” on their hands, and called for them to be executed.

If you voted Tory at the last election you have blood on your hands. Execute the fucking lot of them.

SCUM. http://t.co/fTyvvMSrNW — Fat White Family (@FatWhiteFamily) August 27, 2015

A year earlier, they said Tories should be hanged.

HuffPost UK has contacted Glastonbury for comment.

Related...

Continue reading on HuffPost