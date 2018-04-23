G7 foreign ministers united in opposing Russia's behavior: U.S. official

TORONTO (Reuters) - A meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations was united in opposing Russia's behavior, which they said threatened peace and security, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Monday.

"There was a G7 unity on opposing Russia's malign behavior," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters at the end of the first day of G7 meetings in Toronto.

The official said there was also openness among G7 members to dialogue with Russia "while we hold them accountable for their malign activities and their efforts to destabilize nations."

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)