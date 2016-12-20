News

Terror in Europe: Berlin Christmas market attacked hours after Russian ambassador assassinated

Andrey Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, lies on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) during an attack at a public event in Ankara. Photo: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images

Police stand near a black lorry that ploughed through a Christmas market in Berlin. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Police officers stand guard at the scene close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA via AAP

An injured person is carried on a stretcher by emergency personnel at the scene at the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA via AAP

Policemen stand guard at the scene where a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA via AAP

The truck that crashed into a Christmas market, close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA via AAP

An injured person is carried on a stretcher at the scene where a truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin on 19 December 2016. Photo: Clemens Bilan/EPA via AAP

Policemen investigate the truck that sped into a Christmas market in Berlin. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher in the area after a lorry truck ploughed through a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The truck crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters


Police take security measures after a truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market site in Berlin. Photo: Cuneyt Karadag/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rescue workers gather outside a tent as victims of the truck attack are treated. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A Christmas tree lies next to a truck that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin. Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Andrey Karlov (R), the Russian ambassador to Turkey, gives a speech before being shot by a gunman (unseen) during an art exhibition in Ankara. Photo: UGUR KAVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Flowers at the entrance to the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building to pay tribute to the murdered Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov\TASS via Getty Images

