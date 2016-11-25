Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

People run as wildfires rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
A wildfire rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
A plane flies over the wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
A fire burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Men hose down wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Residents fight a wildfire in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Really Golan, looks at her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
A fir burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli fire fighters work in a home in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
A firefighting plane from Greece fights a wildfire over Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
People walk a away from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
People carry their belongings inside a supermarket cart as they evacuate from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit