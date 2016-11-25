News

Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

1/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

People run as wildfires rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

2/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

A wildfire rages in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

3/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

A plane flies over the wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

4/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

A fire burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

5/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

Men hose down wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

6/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

Residents fight a wildfire in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

7/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

Really Golan, looks at her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

8/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

A fir burns in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Israeli police have arrested four Palestinians in connection with one of several large fires that damaged homes and prompted the evacuation of thousands of people in the past few days. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

9/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

Israeli fire fighters work in a home in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

10/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

A firefighting plane from Greece fights a wildfire over Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

11/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

People walk a away from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

12/12 Haifa burns: More than 60,000 flee as city ravaged by fires

People carry their belongings inside a supermarket cart as they evacuate from wildfires in Haifa, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

