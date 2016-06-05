IN PICTURES: Wild Weather lashes east coast

This ruthless surfer was wiped out by a Shark Beach wave when the wild weather hammered Vaucluse on Sunday morning. Getty Images
A tree toppled over onto a daycare centre in Lane Cove. Photo: ABC News
Sydney Harbour was inundated with rain as power was cut to thousands of homes around the city. Photo: Twitter/Liam Denny
The Beach Club Collaroy displays damage to balcony and the exterior of the building after the storms. Photo: ABC News
A giant tree trunk collapsed straight over Paddington in Sydney. Photo: Twitter/Sally Jackson
This Volkswagen will be looking a little worse for wear when the rain finally stops. Photo: Twitter/Karen Brook
A caravan sits dilapidated after storms along the NSW coast. Photo: 7News
Cars underwater in storms that battered QLD yesterday as flood warnings are put in place for NSW. Photo: 7News
Homes in Collaroy were battered by gale-force winds and rough seas, with forces so strong a swimming pool was dragged out of its holdings. Photo: 7 News
A car was seen moving to higher ground near the grandstand at BIL of Lismore Turf Club. Photo: Twitter/MichaelCutting
A flooded backyard in Padstow. Photo: Sam Flood
A flooded car park at the Toombul shopping centre in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo: AAP
Meteorologists believe this is the first time in 30 years the entire NSW coast has been put on flood watch. Photo: BOM
Young man crossed dangerous flood waters in Toombul. Photo: Twitter/Trenton Akers
These Narrabeen residents were able to fish from the 2nd floor of a unit block. Photo: Twitter/JasonMorrisonAU
Jason Morrison captured the ocean creeping up to Narrabeen Beach residents: 10am Saturday vs 10am Sunday. Source: Twitter/JasonMorrisonAU
Some made the best of the situation by standing near the ocean's edge and copping the salty spray. Photo: Brooke Garrett/Instagram
An iconic 100-year-old fig tree ripped from its roots in a Brisbane beer garden. Photo: 7News
Torrents of water poured into train stations across Sydney. Photo: Instagram
NSW SES workers pull snapped tree from road on Walters Road in Blacktown, Sydney. Photo: Matt Elliot