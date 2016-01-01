Sydney has once again proved why its New Year celebrations are world famous, with bursts of brilliance providing a spectacular backdrop to the Harbour Bridge.
Source: Getty Images.
A fireworks display in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Source: AP photography.
Huge crowds lined the streets for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York.
Source: AP photography.
New Year's Eve celebrations on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France.
Source: Reuters.
Fireworks explode over the River Thames during the New Years Day celebrations in London.
Source: Getty Images.
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece.
Source: Getty Images.
Hundred of thousands of people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany to welcome in 2016.
Source: AP photography.
A fireworks display from the Auckland Sky Tower lights up the dark night sky.
Source: Getty Images.
The moon is visible above New Year's Eve celebrations at the Giza Pyramids near Cairo, Egypt.
Source: AP photography.
The Tapei 101 tower in Taiwan was lit up as fireworks streamed down from the building as the clock struck midnight.
Source: Reuters.