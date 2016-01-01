News

New Year's Eve celebrations around the world

New Year's Eve gallery

1/10 New Year's Eve world gallery

Sydney has once again proved why its New Year celebrations are world famous, with bursts of brilliance providing a spectacular backdrop to the Harbour Bridge.





Source: Getty Images.

2/10 New Year's Eve gallery

A fireworks display in front of Malaysia's landmark building, Petronas Twin Towers, during the New Year's Eve celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.


Source: AP photography.

3/10 New Year's Eve gallery

Huge crowds lined the streets for New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York.

Source: AP photography.

4/10 New Year's Eve gallery

New Year's Eve celebrations on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France.


Source: Reuters.

5/10 New Year's Eve gallery

Fireworks explode over the River Thames during the New Years Day celebrations in London.


Source: Getty Images.

6/10 New Year's Eve gallery

Fireworks explode over the Parthenon at the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece.

Source: Getty Images.

7/10 New Year's Eve gallery

Hundred of thousands of people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany to welcome in 2016.


Source: AP photography.

8/10 New Year's Eve gallery

A fireworks display from the Auckland Sky Tower lights up the dark night sky.

Source: Getty Images.

9/10 New Year's Eve gallery

The moon is visible above New Year's Eve celebrations at the Giza Pyramids near Cairo, Egypt.

Source: AP photography.

10/10 New Year's Eve gallery

The Tapei 101 tower in Taiwan was lit up as fireworks streamed down from the building as the clock struck midnight.


Source: Reuters.

