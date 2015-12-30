Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Never shy of showing off what they've got, the RKOI clique goes into overdrive at Christmas when they are showered with more gifts and gold than the other 51 weeks of the year.
Holidays in far off places, travelling first class or on a private jet or a large luxury yacht – it's all a day in the life for these guys.
How about a Christmas bonus with your allowance? How's $14,000 sound? "I love you buddy," says Dad.
How about an expensive watch for the holiday season? I'll wear it for a while then disregard it with all the others I've grown tired of.
Hey! Let's all show-off our diamond-encrusted and gold-plated Rolexes, Bvlgaris and Cartiers.
Expensive cars and Cuban cigars – there's no end to things we get that you could never even dream of, let alone touch and hold.
Look at this rug. Isn't it great? It completes me.
Fur coats and tailored suits with personal photographers to follow us around.
Selfies? What are we peasants? Daddy pays for someone to take our photos – he's never been around to take them himself. It was the same when I was born.
Not that I'm damaged in anyway. There's no hole in my life – or at least no hole that can't be filled by his millions of dollars.
"Packing for the Bahamas #champagneshowers #domaddict #fendi."
"Early flight to Rome it’s okay to be peanut butter and jealous
This is Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald.
WASP - White, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant.
Who even knows what this is, but it looks expensive so you probably don't understand.
Poor people make snow angels. Rich kids make money angels.
Champagne and caviar - only the best for a Christmas Day snack.
Take a load off this Christmas, the help will do all of the things.
"The Ego Has Landed!" Sorry, no room on my jet. I need room for my Gran Patron Platinum and Dom Perignon.
Some kids stand on Legos, Rich Kids stand on supercars.
We wear this every day. But only once.