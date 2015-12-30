News

Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

1/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Never shy of showing off what they've got, the RKOI clique goes into overdrive at Christmas when they are showered with more gifts and gold than the other 51 weeks of the year.

2/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Holidays in far off places, travelling first class or on a private jet or a large luxury yacht – it's all a day in the life for these guys.

3/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

How about a Christmas bonus with your allowance? How's $14,000 sound? "I love you buddy," says Dad.

4/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

How about an expensive watch for the holiday season? I'll wear it for a while then disregard it with all the others I've grown tired of.

5/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Hey! Let's all show-off our diamond-encrusted and gold-plated Rolexes, Bvlgaris and Cartiers.

6/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Expensive cars and Cuban cigars – there's no end to things we get that you could never even dream of, let alone touch and hold.

7/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Look at this rug. Isn't it great? It completes me.

8/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Fur coats and tailored suits with personal photographers to follow us around.

9/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Selfies? What are we peasants? Daddy pays for someone to take our photos – he's never been around to take them himself. It was the same when I was born.

10/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Not that I'm damaged in anyway. There's no hole in my life – or at least no hole that can't be filled by his millions of dollars.

11/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

"Packing for the Bahamas #champagneshowers #domaddict #fendi."

12/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

"Early flight to Rome it’s okay to be peanut butter and jealous

13/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

This is Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald.

14/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

WASP - White, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant.

15/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Who even knows what this is, but it looks expensive so you probably don't understand.

16/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Poor people make snow angels. Rich kids make money angels.

17/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Champagne and caviar - only the best for a Christmas Day snack.

18/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Take a load off this Christmas, the help will do all of the things.

19/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

"The Ego Has Landed!" Sorry, no room on my jet. I need room for my Gran Patron Platinum and Dom Perignon.

20/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

Some kids stand on Legos, Rich Kids stand on supercars.

21/21 Christmas for the 'Rich Kids Of Instagram' costs more than your whole, insignificant life

We wear this every day. But only once.

