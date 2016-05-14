News

The most adorable royal children around the world

Prince Alexander

1/12 Prince Alexander

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have shared brand new family portraits with their son Prince Alexander, who was born on April 19 in Stockholm.

2/12 Prince Alexander

Prince Carl Philip, 37, posed in a sweet black and white photo with his firstborn.

3/12 Princess Charlotte

Duchess Catherine photographed her adorable daughter Princess Charlotte in their family home in Norfolk. The official Kensington Palace Twitter account released images of the bub alongside an official statement which read: 'The Duke and Duchess hopes everyone enjoys these photos as much as they do.'

Twitter

4/12 Prince George of Cambridge

Pudgy-faced Prince George, son of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, has captured our hearts with his cheek and charm.

Getty Images

5/12 Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik were papped watching the Hubertus Hunting event from Eremitage Castle with their adorable children Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

SplashNews

6/12 Princess Estelle of Sweden

Little Princess Estelle is the only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel.

Getty Images

7/12 Mia Tindall

Mia is the daughter of Zara Phillips and sports star Mike Tindall. Princess Anne is her grandmother.


Getty Images

8/12 Isla Phillips

Isla Elizabeth Phillips is the great granddaughter of the Queen. Peter Phillips and wife Autumn welcomed Isla to the world in 2012.

Getty Images

9/12 Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco posed with their sweet twins Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Prince Jacques of Monaco.

Getty Images

10/12 Princess Leonore



Getty Images

11/12 Princess Sofia and Princess Leonor

The heirs to the Spanish throne are Princess Sofia and big sister Princess Leonor (right), who will one day be Queen.

Getty Images

12/12 Princess Amalia of Luxembourg

Princess Amalia of Luxembourg is the daughter of Prince Félix Léopold Marie Guillaume and his wife, Princess Claire.

The Princess is one of the youngest members of the royal elite, born on June 15, 2014.

Getty Images

