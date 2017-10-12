Furious Man Pulls Down Signage From 'Vote No' Campaigners

A man confronted a pair of “Vote No” campaigners along the side of a Melbourne road before he pulling down their signage during an emotional outburst, on October 11.

Brad Wainman was driving down Diamond Creek Rd in Greensborough when he spotted two elderly men with Coalition for Marriage signs that read “You Can Say No”" attached to their vehicle. Wainman said he parked and approached the two. The video shows him swearing as he told them “it’s not okay to vote no.”

Wainman said he could’ve handled the situation better, but argued that the “Vote No” campaign was “hate speech in disguise” and that he “did the right thing.”

“I’m not usually so demanding or aggressive, but this campaign has really had an effect on me and my mental health,” Wainman said. “It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. They don’t know the hurt they are inflicting on the queer community.”

Wainman said the two were polite and calm when they asked for their sign back, which he refused to give.

“At the time I was so filled with anger. I live in a supportive area and I thought ‘how dare they come into my safe space and do this?’ I could’ve been nicer; swearing gets you nowhere but I know I did the right thing.”

More than 10 million Australians had returned postal surveys on a nonbinding national poll on whether the country should allow same-sex marriages, the SBS reported on Wednesday. Credit: Facebook/Brad Wainman via Storyful