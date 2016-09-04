Fry like the wind: Man charged after police discover him driving with fry pan instead of steering wheel

An Adelaide man has been charged after he tried to ‘fry like the wind’ by replacing his steering wheel with a frying pan.

South Australian police arrested the man after they were called to Norman Street in Adelaide’s CBD, just after 8am.

Police reportedly attended due to claims a man was loitering in the area.

On arrival the man drove off in a Mazda sedan, towards a nearby unit block.

Police arrest man in the city using frying pan as steering wheel. #7News pic.twitter.com/Z4f9wrGUJM — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) September 4, 2016

When officers caught up with the driver, they found his steering wheel had been replaced with a frying pan, and his number plate had been changed.

The car was also unregistered, uninsured and defected.

The 32-year-old was charged with driving an unregistered, uninsured and driving contrary to defect, along with altering a number plate and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

The car was reportedly impounded for 28 days.

News break – September 4