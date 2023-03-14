SIGN UP for our newsletter ✉️ :

Freaky snake find in Aussie family's backyard: 'Now that's wild'

Even the snake catcher admitted the situation 'turned out a little different' than first expected.

Sophie Coghill
·News Reporter
·2-min read

It feels as though a snake catcher has literally 'opened a can of worms' after discovering over one hundred highly venomous snake eggs in a backyard in southwest Sydney.

Last Thursday Kane Durrant responded to a phone call from one family whose two-year-old child encountered a snake hatchling inside their home. He suspected at least one snake nest on the property's grounds, but admittedly did not predict the sheer size of the nest he found.

The snake eggs found in the backyard.
Over 100 highly venomous snake eggs were located in the backyard of the Bringelly home. Source: Facebook / Wild Conservation

"After some digging [we] found 110 hatched eastern brown snake eggs likely from multiple females over several years, indicating a communal or at least annual nesting site," the snake catcher shared on Facebook, confirming things "turned out a little different" than he initially expected.

Once the snake eggs were unearthed, several adult snakes were also found and captured, believed to be feeding from the site.

"Both larger snakes were on shed with opaque eyes and rough skin likely due to the overload of food present — frogs, skinks and young snakes everywhere," he continued.

One of the most venomous snakes in the world

An eastern brown snake's bite is incredibly potent and contains powerful presynaptic neurotoxins which result in progressive paralysis. Most of the recorded snake bites in Australia have come from eastern browns, according to Billabong Sanctuary Wildlife Park.

Left: a picture of the snake eggs, and (right) a snake hiding inside the nesting site.
A three-foot red-bellied black snake was found among the nesting site, as well as an adult eastern brown snake. Source: Facebook/Wild Conservation

Female snakes can hatch up to 25 eggs at a time and are capable of laying several clutches in one season, with communal nesting sites often adopted by the species. The snake catcher explained that the environment in the family's backyard made for an ideal hatching site.

"There was grassland and rural areas nearby, plus plenty of food and a well protected concrete slab full of lizards, frogs and likely rodents. They've gotta be somewhere right, and this was it," he shared on Facebook, before adding, "Now that's wild!".

