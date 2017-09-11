FPL begins to bring back nuclear reactors after Irma

(Reuters) - Electricity company Florida Power & Light said on Monday it was doing final checks before bringing back nuclear reactors that were powered down as Hurricane Irma hit Florida.

"We are in the process now of doing final checks on a few of them, we will be bringing those up," FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy told reporters. FPL reduced power at one reactor at the St. Lucie nuclear plant due to salt buildup in a switchyard from Irma. FPL also closed the two reactors at Turkey Point, shutting one unit on Saturday as Irma approached. It shut the other unit a valve issue unrelated to Irma, the company said earlier on Monday.





(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)