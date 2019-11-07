Four charged over ute theft and kidnapping

Four people have been charged over the alleged kidnapping of a man following the theft of a ute in a small town six hours drive north of Sydney.

Kaela Moko, 31, and Raynar Williams, 28, were arrested in the Toyota Hilux on the Great Western Highway in Minchinbury about 7pm on Wednesday.

Around the same time, Samantha Williams, 43, and Ben O'Brien, 37, were arrested at a unit on Parr Parade in northern Sydney's Narraweena.

The ute, along with a trailer and buggy, were allegedly stolen from Tingha in northern NSW in late October.

The 38-year-old ute owner had identified Moko in connection with the theft. When confronted, police allege Moko offered to retrieve the buggy for cash.

Moko and the ute owner travelled to the Narraweena unit where the ute owner was allegedly threatened by the accused quartet.

The victim was allegedly assaulted and held against his will until early Wednesday morning, when he was driven from the scene in the stolen ute.

At the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Boundary Road, Roseville, the man escaped the vehicle and contacted authorities.

Moko and Raynar Williams were refused bail in Mount Druitt Local Court on Thursday.

Moko is scheduled to next appear in court on January 8 and Williams is due to appear on January 9.

O'Brien and Samantha Williams were refused bail in Manly Local Court on Thursday.

Samantha Williams is expected in court on November 11 and O'Brien is due to appear on December 4.