Billionaire 'offered to deliver ALP cash'

Former NSW Labor MP Ernest Wong (C) will continue giving evidence at the ICAC inquiry on Monday

Former NSW MP Ernest Wong says Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo volunteered to personally deliver a bag of cash raised from a Labor fundraiser to the party's head office.

Mr Wong told the Independent Commission Against Corruption on Monday he was left with a bag of donations worth tens of thousands of dollars on the night of a Chinese Friends of Labor dinner in 2015.

The NSW ALP's director of community relations had departed and Mr Wong said Mr Huang offered to take the bag of cash with him.

He said the property developer - who was prohibited by law from making donations to NSW political parties - told him he was due to meet with the NSW Labor general secretary.

"I gave him that bag of money to take it to the head office," Mr Wong said.

Later, counsel assisting the inquiry Scott Robertson asked if Mr Wong was "making all this up" as he went along.

ICAC is examining whether Mr Huang was the true source of $100,000 said to be donated by 12 people from the 2015 dinner.

Mr Wong has been accused during his evidence of selling seats on the dinner's head table with federal and state Labor leaders Bill Shorten and Luke Foley, to Mr Huang for $100,000.

The former MP has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Asked if he thought the billionaire's delivery offer was strange, Mr Wong said no, adding Mr Huang probably wanted to give the impression he helped.

The inquiry has heard that Quanbao Liao and Steve Tong - both employees of property developer Wu International - were disclosed as being two of the 12 donors who contributed to the total $100,000.

Mr Tong has since testified he never donated to Labor while Dr Liao took his own life in 2018 before a scheduled compulsory examination with ICAC.

Mr Wong on Monday denied knowing at the time of Dr Liao and Mr Tong's reservation form submission that they had not donated and did not intend to do so.

He also denied engaging in a scheme to convince people to sign disclosure forms when he knew they didn't contribute a cent in connection with the dinner.

"You did that because you wanted to ensure that you had sufficient disclosure forms so that the $100,000 would be backed in NSW Labor and Country Labor and that that money would be received by the party," Mr Robertson said.

"No. Not at all," Mr Wong replied.

He said he first heard Mr Tong's name in 2016 when Dr Liao told him his co-worker had been called to the electoral commission office over a Labor donation for which he didn't have supporting documentation.

Dr Liao said he had lent Mr Tong money, the inquiry heard.

Mr Wong then met with NSW Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain and shared his suspicion that a donor hadn't donated the money they said they had.

He said he didn't suggest Mr Huang was the true source of the money.

He denied that he later told Mr Tong to keep his mouth shut when they met in the MP's parliamentary office.

The inquiry continues.