Foot photos on phone of fake NSW detective

A 33-year-old Sydney man used fake police identification to convince a woman to hand over her shoes so he could sniff them.

The man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer after using the fake credentials to photograph women across the city.

A mobile phone seized during a search of a house in Strathfield on Monday night had several photos of women's feet, NSW Police said.

Police said the 33-year-old approached women in public and at home, telling them he was a detective investigating crime in the area.

On several occasions he asked the women if he could take photos of them.

"In one incident he asked a woman to produce her shoes, which he sniffed and returned to her," police said.

The man has been granted bail and will appear in Burwood Local Court on June 1.