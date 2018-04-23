Fog clears, Melbourne flight delays remain

Flights at Melbourne Airport are slowly returning to schedule after a thick blanket of fog led to cancellations and delays.

Low, thick cloud blanketed the city for most of Monday morning and caused visibility issues at Melbourne Airport, before clearing to a sunny day at about midday.

Fights are back on track but there is a backlog of delays which should clear later in the afternoon, a Melbourne Airport spokeswoman says.

About a dozen flights into Melbourne were cancelled by airlines Jetstar, Tiger Air, Virgin Australia and Qantas due to low visibility.

A handful of domestic inbound flights were delayed and seen circling the airport, unable to land in the fog.

While most planes are equipped with technology to land in fog, some small domestic aircraft can't, the spokeswoman said.

Monday was the fourth consecutive morning when thick fog blanketed Victoria, the Bureau of Meteorology's Chris Godfred said.

"Because it's been so extensive it means it has taken quite a long time for it to lift and break up, so most mornings we've had to wait until nine or 10 in the morning for us to finally see some sunshine," he said.

Visibility at Moorabbin Airport early on Monday was less than 100 metres, Mr Godfred said.

"(The fog is) certainly very significant and for the aviation services ... it would've certainly caused some problems and delays during the morning."