Victoria Police's first electric vehicle is set to hit the road.

The all-electric Tesla Model X will be used from Monday for highway patrol duties, in a first for an Australian police organisation.

Victoria Police is one of the first jurisdictions in the world to put an all-electric vehicle into its operational fleet. The five-door, five-seat SUV will be trialled across various regions and be constantly assessed while in operation, to test its suitability for road policing duties.