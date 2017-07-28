Firefighters Rescue People Trapped Atop Cars in Flooded Western Istanbul

A powerful summer storm caused chaos in Istanbul on July 27 as hail and torrential rain led to flash flooding in several areas.

This footage, taken in western Istanbul, shows local firefighters rescuing drivers and passengers who had climbed on the roofs of their submerged vehicles.

Elsewhere in the city, at least two people were injured when a wall collapsed during the storm and high winds toppled a crane at Istanbul’s Haydarpasa port, the Daily Sabah reported. Credit: Instagram/canfatihalptekin via Storyful