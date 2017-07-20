Firefighters Rescue and Revive Dog Suffering Smoke Inhalation

A dog that appeared to be unresponsive after being rescued from a house fire was revived by Bakersfield firefighters on Wednesday, July 19.

This footage shows the dog being carried from the property and an oxygen mask being placed over its nose.

According to Bakersfield.com, the firefighters had been dispatched to a fire at a single storey residence.

“The small breed dog was pulled from the interior unresponsive, with semi-agonal respirations, and as its concerned owner looked on, BFD Firefighters revived the pet using a specialized animal oxygen mask and high flow oxygen,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. Credit: Bakersfield Fire Department via Storyful