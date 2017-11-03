Firearms officers disarm knife man with Taser

This is the moment firearms officers safely disarmed a man as he marched towards them carrying two knives, in footage captured on body cameras now being rolled out to police across the West Midlands. The video shows armed police racing towards a residential block in Birmingham city centre following reports that a man had stabbed two knives into a wooden reception desk. Staff locked themselves in an office and called police, who were faced by Aron Tesfalem as he left the block. The images show how Tesfalem was ordered around 10 times to drop the knives before officers, who have their guns drawn, decided to deploy the Taser. The force has released the images to show the threats firearms officers routinely face, as well as the power of body worn video (BWV) in capturing vital evidence for court.