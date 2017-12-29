Fire Rages at Kamala Mills Complex in Mumbai

A fire killed at least 14 people and left another 16 people seriously injured at Kamala Mills, an entertainment and business complex in central Mumbai, India, in the early morning hours of Friday, December 29.

This video shows the fire raging above the London Taxi pub at the complex. The fire broke out at 1-Above restaurant, on the complex’s sixth floor, and spread to two neighbouring bars; Mojo and London Taxi, the Times of India reported.

The injured were taken to King Edward Memorial Hospital, NDTV reported. The compound houses several news channels, which were forced to stop broadcasting after the fire broke out, according to the report. The majority of those killed in the fire were reported to be women; they were believed to have died from suffocation after attempting to shield themselves from the flames inside a bathroom. Credit: Twitter/Shravan Shah via Storyful