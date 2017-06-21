Fire in Utah Grows to 2,700 Acres

A fire in Utah that started on June 17 has grown to 2,700 acres and is 15 percent contained. According to Utah Governor Gary Herbert, the fire was started by the use of a weed torch in dry conditions.

The fire has destroyed one home and damaged another, while about 750 people were evacuated. Strong winds pushed the fire north on June 20, bringing it within a mile of a camp used by the Boy Scouts of America. The fire also threatens land in the Dixie National Forest and has come close to the Cedar Breaks National Monument, as shown in this video. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument via Storyful