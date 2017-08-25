Fiat Chrysler says will always evaluate deal inquiries

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) <FCHA.MI> said on Friday it would evaluate any inquiries about potential transactions, but did not have anything to add to its previous comments on reported interest from China's Great Wall Motor <601633.SS> in its Jeep brand.

Responding to requests from Italian market regulator Consob, FCA said: "From time to time, FCA may receive inquiries about potential strategic transactions and will evaluate such inquires consistent with its duties to stakeholders."

FCA "does not comment on market rumors and therefore does not intend to comment further on any inquiries," it added.

The carmaker said on Monday it had not been approached by Great Wall, and was implementing its current business plan.

Great Wall reiterated its interest in FCA on Tuesday but said it had not held talks or signed a deal with executives at the Italian-American automaker.









(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)