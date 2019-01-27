Ferstl emulates father to claim Kitzbuehel super-G

Germany's Josef Ferstl emulated his father's winning feats on Kitzbuehel's famed Hahnenkamm mountain by claiming a rare victory in the World Cup super-G

Germany's Josef Ferstl emulated his father's winning feats on Kitzbuehel's famed Hahnenkamm mountain by claiming a rare victory in the World Cup super-G on Sunday.

Ferstl was first out of the start gate down the 2.1km-long Streifalm course, timing 1min 13.07sec in a near-faultless display of aggressive skiing.

It was the 30-year-old German's second World Cup victory and came on the slope where his father, West German ski racer Sepp Ferstl, won the Hahnenkamm downhill in 1978 and 1979.

France's Johan Clarey finished second, 0.08sec off Ferstl's pace, with Italian Dominik Paris, winner of Friday's downhill, rounding out the podium (+0.10sec).

"Awesome, it is brutally tight!" beamed Ferstl, who finished seventh in the downhill. "I punched myself and knew I had to fight, that's the Streif for you! I'm happy."

His father Sepp called the result "crazy".

"I'm still dreaming," he said, 40 years on from his last victory in Kitzbuehel.

Switzerland's world downhill champion Beat Feuz, second in the downhill, rounded off his weekend of racing by skiing out after going wide into the traverse into the final descent.

Touching speeds in excess of 120km/h on a hard-packed, icy slope, 2015 winner Paris threatened to rain on Ferstl's parade and do a Kitzbuehel double before making a mistake on a crucial line towards the bottom.

One racer missing from action all weekend, however, was Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal, a three-time winner of the super-G in the Tyrolean resort, in 2013, 2016 and 2018.

The 36-year-old reigning Olympic downhill champion tweaked a troublesome knee in training and sat out the races in the hope of holding it together for next month's World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden.

Svindal, the five-time world gold medallist who was also Olympic super-G champion in 2010 and is a two-time overall World Cup champion (2007, 2009) with 36 wins on the circuit to his name, confirmed on Sunday he would retire after the worlds.

"I've taken this decision progressively this week," Svindal told NRK television.

"Things haven't gone as planned, but I really want to go fast in the world champs and finish up in style there."

Austrian Matthias Mayer, winner of the super-G here in 2017, finished fifth, at 0.18sec, behind teammate Vincent Kriechmayr in a close race that saw the top 17 racers finish within three-quarters of a second of the winner.

France's Alexis Pinturault followed up on his third place in Saturday's slalom with an impressive eighth-placed finish in the super-G, just behind teammate Brice Roger.

Slalom victor Clement Noel, also of France, did not compete in the super-G. Like Austrian Marcel Hirscher, the seven-time overall World Cup winner who was second behind the Frenchman, has his eyes trained on Tuesday's famed night race in Schladming.

Germany's Josef Ferstl emulated his father's winning feats on Kitzbuehel's famed Hahnenkamm mountain by claiming a rare victory in the World Cup super-G