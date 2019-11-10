Father and daughter allegedly kidnap, rob and rape woman

An unlikely duo have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, robbing and raping a woman before leaving her to die in the desert.

Stanley Alfred Lawton, 54, and his 22-year-old daughter, Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton, have been charged with kidnapping to commit another crime, attempted murder, forcible rape and first-degree ATM robbery in Los Angeles, California, according to ABC News.

The father and daughter allegedly kidnapped the unnamed woman in her 40s at gunpoint from a Las Vegas suburb on October 30 (Wednesday local time) and took her to Mr Lawton’s home in Southern California, according to AP.

The woman was allegedly dumped on the side of the road in the desert with no food or water.

The three are reportedly known to each other but officers were unable to reveal the alleged motive. No ransom was demanded, police said.

The pair are accused of keeping the woman in a room and sexually assaulting her on the following Sunday.

Police claim they stole money from the woman’s bank account at ATMs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to court documents.

The woman was then allegedly dumped off a highway near Edwards Air Force Base, north of Los Angeles, where she was found by military personnel on Wednesday.

It is not clear why the woman was released or how long she had been in the desert before she was found, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Eduardo Hernandez said.



She was allegedly left without food or water and suffered from exposure to the elements. The woman was treated at hospital and has since been released.

Because the victim was moved across state lines, the case could possibly move to the federal court.The FBI is investigating, alongside Los Angeles County and North Las Vegas police.

Mr Lawton and Ms Poche-Lawton are being held on a $4.5 million and $3.5 million bail, respectively, the district attorney’s office said.

