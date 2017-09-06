Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 6) - Hurricane, tax cuts

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world - that will change. [0647 EDT]



-Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! [0651 EDT]



-Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic! [0653 EDT]



-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)