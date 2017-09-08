Factbox: Top agricultural exports vulnerable to Irma

(Reuters) - The following are the top five agricultural exports by volume in the key regions along the U.S. Atlantic coast that could be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, was expected to hit Florida on Sunday morning, bringing massive damage from wind and flooding. It has already killed 21 people and left catastrophic destruction on its way through the eastern Caribbean.

Nearly half of U.S. poultry exports transit through these five ports.



(Percentages are of total U.S. exports. Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Soy Transportation Coalition)



NORFOLK region

1. Soybeans - 4 percent

2. Grain products, cereal, flour - 3 percent

3. Bulk grains - 2 percent

4. Grocery items - 10 percent

5. Animal feed - 3 percent



In addition, 18 percent of U.S. soybean oil exports leave from the Norfolk port region along with 8 percent of meat exports and 5 percent of poultry shipments. None of these are in the top five by tonnage for the port.



SAVANNAH

1. Poultry - 32 percent

2. Raw cotton - 16 percent

3. Animal feed - 1 percent

4. Grocery items - 3 percent

5. Bulbs and seeds - 18 percent



PORT EVERGLADES

1. Grocery items - 8 percent

2. Poultry - 2 percent

3. Non-alcoholic beverages - 3 percent

4. Fruit - 3 percent

5. Meat - 1 percent



JACKSONVILLE

1. Poultry - 9 percent

2. Grocery items - 8 percent

3. Beer, ale - 25 percent

4. Animal feed - 1 percent

5. Non-alcoholic beverages - 6 percent



MIAMI

1. Grocery items - 7 percent

2. Non-alcoholic beverages - 9 percent

3. Grapefruit - 31 percent

4. Citrus fruit juices - 12 percent

5. Poultry - 1 percent





