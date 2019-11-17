Qld braces for challenging fire conditions

Fire conditions in Queensland are becoming more grim as the weekend goes on

The owner of a southeast Queensland bush retreat is doing everything he can to protect his property as a fire burning through Mount Barney National Park heads his way.

Mount Barney Lodge owner Innes Larkin says he will stay to fight a grass fire but will flee if it takes hold in the trees.

The fire, about four kilometres away at midday on Sunday, could reach his property by 5pm as strong, erratic winds were forecast for the afternoon.

He will decide when he sees the flames whether it will be safe to stay and fight the fire approaching from the south, or whether he should leave north-bound on the only road in and out of the area.

Mr Larkin and a few volunteers have cleared away vegetation around the lodge's five buildings, installed sprinkler systems on top of structures, built fire breaks and cut down trees.

"We have done everything we can to protect us from a grass fire," he said.

Lodge staff evacuated and Mr Larkin's wife Tracey moved to stay with family in Boonah last week.

Across the state 79 fires are burning, but those of most concern are in the Scenic Rim on the NSW border, at Ravensbourne north of Toowoomba, at Thornside east of Gympie and at Sharon near Bundaberg.

Severe thunderstorms, likely to bring damaging winds and large hailstones, were northwest of Brisbane and moving towards the coast at 12.40pm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Severe storms are expected between Gympie and Brisbane during the afternoon.

The Bureau warned the thunderstorms could bring lightning that could ignite new fires.

There is an extreme fire danger warning for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, and a severe fire danger forecast for the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego, and southeast coast districts.

Earlier, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Acting Inspector John Welke said they may be times on Sunday afternoon when firefighters wouldn't be able to get in front of a fire burning north of Toowoomba.

Crews may be pulled back from the fire-front to only protect homes and property, for their own safety, Acting Inspector John Welke warned.

The situation was a long way from over, with Act.Insp. Welke saying the fire in that region could continue for another week.

"The fire will move and we will struggle with it today," he said.

"Today is going to be an incredibly challenging day for us."

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen fears that only rain will stop the fire and there is little forecast.

"Everyone needs to be on their toes," he told AAP.

"At the moment these fires (in the Scenic Rim) will still be running next weekend without any rain."

About 50 Scenic Rim farmers have already lost up to 50km of fencing and fodder in the fires, Mr Christensen said.

Many of the farmers, who are also volunteer firefighters, are exhausted from battling bushfires that first hit the region in September.

Mr Christensen said the farmers used any break from firefighting to check on their own fire-affected properties already suffering from drought conditions.

"Many of the farmers were already stretched and stressed before the fires," he said.