Brave compassion of Eurydice Dixon's father for his daughter's killer

Eurydice Dixon's father wants his daughter to be remembered for her kindness, wit and courage, not a murder victim who died in a dark Melbourne park at the hands of a sadist.

Jeremy Dixon also wants his daughter's killer to "get better" ahead of his earliest possible release from jail in 2054.

Jaymes Todd stalked the 22-year-old for more than an hour before he raped and killed her as she walked through Princes Park after a comedy gig in June 2018.

Jeremy Dixon (left), the father of Eurydice Dixon, speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Monday.

"What I'd wish for Jaymes Todd, and what I believe Eurydice would wish, is that he gets better and realises what he's done," Mr Dixon said outside court on Monday.

"I extend my sincere sympathy to those who love him. It's a terrible tragedy all round.

"Eurydice herself should be remembered as her friends will remember her – for her wit, her courage and her kindness, not for her death."

Victorian Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kaye said Todd posed an unacceptable risk to women in the foreseeable future after committing such a disturbing crime.

"You intentionally killed Eurydice Dixon by choking her to death, in order to gratify your perverted and depraved sexual desires," Justice Kaye said on Monday.

"Your actions in doing so were of pure and unmitigated evil."

Jaymes Todd (left), 20, was charged with the murder of Ms Dixon who was walking home from a comedy gig when she was killed in June last year.

The judge said Todd waited until his victim was in the darkest reaches of the park before he attacked her.

"Her last moments on this earth must have been utterly horrifying for her," he said.

After the murder, the then 19-year-old bought a pie and coffee, and went back to the Carlton North crime scene.

When he returned home he searched for news about the crime, and also watched disturbing rape and "snuff" pornography.

It wasn't until a friend threatened to turn Todd in to police after CCTV footage of him was broadcast that the killer handed himself in.

But he repeatedly lied to officers about what happened at the park.

"You spun a farrago of lies to try to evade responsibility for what you had done," Justice Kaye said.

After homicide squad detectives wanted to get forensic evidence, including DNA, Todd confessed to the horrific crime.

Ms Dixon was walking home from a comedy gig when she was killed in June last year. On Monday, her killer, Jaymes Todd, was sentenced to a minimum of 35 years.

"Don't worry about the DNA. I did it. I will tell you everything," Todd admitted to police.

He pleaded guilty to rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and the murder of Ms Dixon.

The perverted killer was diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder while in custody.

Todd admitted to psychiatrists he fantasised about violent, non-consensual sex ending in a woman's death.

Justice Kaye said Todd's "dark and sick fantasy" and sexual sadism disorder drove the crime, not his mild autism.

Todd was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 35 years.

But Justice Kaye stressed he will have to apply to get parole.

