England's Mavididi sparks Dijon cup goal glut

Dijon's English forward Stephy Mavididi came through the youth ranks at Arsenal

English forward Stephy Mavididi struck twice as Dijon fired four goals in the last 15 minutes of their all-Ligue 1 French Cup clash with Nimes to cruise to a 5-0 win and a place in the last 16 on Sunday.

Hosts Dijon were leading a tight tie by a single goal thanks to Jhonder Cadiz's first half penalty when Mavididi begun a goal frenzy in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old, who has represented England at Under-20 level and is on loan from Italian giants Juventus, added another in the final minute after further goals from Mounir Chouiar and Bruno Ecuele Manga.

In April last year Derby-born Mavididi, who has scored twice in Ligue 1 this season, became the first player to play for Juve since David Platt.

Dijon will be joined in Sunday's last 16 draw by top flight teams Montpellier, 5-0 winners over Caen, Angers and Rennes, whose 2-0 win at fifth-tier Athletico Marseille was interrupted for several minutes after home fans threw flares onto the pitch.

On Saturday, starlet Rayan Cherki caught the eye after contributing to all four of Lyon's goals in a 4-3 win over fellow Ligue 1 outift nantes.

The 16-year-old, who has drawn comparisons with fellow Lyon academy graduates Karim Benzema and Hatem Ben Arfa, scored twice, provided two assists and won a penalty that was missed by Moussa Dembele.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will expect to complete the last 16 line-up later on Sunday when they travel to second-tier Lorient.

