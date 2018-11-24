England end 2018 with a win over the Wallabies

England ended 2018 with a 37-18 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory gave England their sixth win in a row over the Wallabies under former Australia boss Eddie Jones.

It also meant they had won three of their four November internationals, with the lone loss an agonising 16-15 defeat by world champions New Zealand.

This was Australia's ninth loss in 13 Tests in 2018 -- a worrying record ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Australia came from 13-3 down to end the first half all square at 13-13 and might have led had they been awarded a penalty try instead of a penalty just before the interval -- a decision slammed as "ludicrous" by Wallaby boss Michael Cheika.

England pulled away after the break thanks to a trio of converted tries from Elliot Daly, Joe Cokanasiga and co-captain Owen Farrell during a run of 24 unanswered points.

By the time Israel Folau scored his and Australia's second try in stoppage time it was all too late for the tourists.

This win came in the week of the 15th anniversary of England's 2003 World Cup final victory over an Australia side coached by Jones.

The England boss, reflecting on his side's second-half display said: "We knew what we had to tidy up and we were confident we would get the job done in the second half."

Australia captain Michael Hooper added: "We got a bit of a run towards the back end of the first half but couldn't keep it going and unfortunately, against some of the teams we've been playing this year, we've died in those minutes of the game."

Australia announced Friday that senior backs Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper had been dropped as a disciplinary measure for inviting women into their hotel room following a 9-6 defeat by Wales in Cardiff a fortnight ago.

But the bigger blow to the Wallabies was the late withdrawal of No. 8 David Pocock with a neck injury he suffered during last week's 26-7 win over Italy.

Farrell, who came off the bench at half-time to lead England to a 35-15 win over Japan last week, started at fly-half.

England scored the first of their four tries in just the second minute.

Australia scrum-half Will Genia, in his 100th Test, delivered a poor pass to wing Dane Haylett-Petty, whose clearing kick near his own line was charged down by England scrum-half Ben Youngs.

England No 8 Mark Wilson broke off the base of the ensuing five-metre scrum and found Youngs, whose pass sent in Jonny May at the right corner.

Farrell kicked the difficult conversion to make it 7-0.

Australia fly-half Matt To'omua and Farrell then exchanged penalties.

England with Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje prominent, forced repeated turnovers -- a sign of just how much Australia were missing breakdown expert Pocock -- while prop Kyle Sinckler helped them dominate the scrum.

Nevertheless, Australia thought they had scored a 27-minute try through Haylett-Petty.

But, having seemingly awarded the score, referee Jaco Peyper checked on the big screen to rule Haylett-Petty's initial pass to Samu Kerevi was forward.

Farrell's penalty made it 13-3.

Australia, however, hit back four minutes before half-time.

Sekope Kepu's pass found the onrushing Folau on England's 22-metre line and the fullback evaded Farrell's attempted tap-tackle, rounded Youngs and accelerated away from Daly for a try between the posts that To'omua converted.

- 'Not one referral' -

Then a 'no-arms' block by Farrell on Wallaby lock Izack Rodda prevented a likely try.

Yet South African official Peyper awarded a penalty in front of the posts, rather than a penalty try.

To'omua levelled the scores, when Australia might have led.

It was the second time this month that Farrell had made a seemingly illegal tackle following a similar block in the dying seconds of England's 12-11 win over South Africa at Twickenham on November 4 -- a challenge that went unpunished.

"We had three disallowed tries and not one referral," fumed Australia coach Michael Cheika, who accepted England had deserved to win the game.

"We went to the referee meeting after the South Africa game and they told us that Farrell?s tackle should have categorically been a penalty. So if that's a penalty, this one today was three penalties. It's ludicrous."

And 2003 World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward said: "He (Rodda) was going to score, so it has to be a penalty try."

