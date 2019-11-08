Embassy asbestos mailer freed from jail

Savas Avan, charged over sending suspicious packages to embassies, has had his sentence halved

A man who mailed asbestos-filled packages to dozens of embassies and consulates around Australia in a bizarre firefighting attempt could walk free from jail on Friday.

Victoria's Court of Appeal has ordered Savas Avan's original sentence be halved from three years to 18 months after accepting the sentence handed to the man whose actions were not malicious was excessive.

They set a six-month non-parole period and said he should be released immediately, having already served almost 10 months in prison.

Savas Avan, 50, suffered a "brief episode" of a cannabis-induced psychosis when he posted the 52 packages in January this year to foreign diplomatic offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

Avan had an "epiphany" that asbestos doesn't burn well, and wanted to share his new-found knowledge with firefighters in the countries of the embassies and consulates he mailed the packages to.

"He wanted to help them in their firefighting," commonwealth prosecutor Krista Breckweg said.

An epidemiology expert deemed the parcels, which included asbestos tiles or fibres, had a "low risk of harm".

Avan had affixed labels to each of packages warning there was a hazardous substance inside but the delivery of the dozens of suspicious packages triggered a string of closures and evacuations at offices across the cities.

Nobody was injured but the clean-up was costly and included a $97,992 bill from the Metropolitan Fire Brigade.

Justice Phillip Priest accepted in Avan's appeal bid on Friday that there was no malice in his actions.

"It's different to a person putting a substance in a package wanting to cause harm," he said.

Ms Breckweg said it was a concern that there were 52 packages mailed and a real risk of danger in each one.

The maximum penalty for Avan's crime was 10 years, she added.

Justice Priest said it was appropriate that Avan be imprisoned, but ordered he be released immediately with a $1000 bond requiring he be of good behaviour for two years.

He has already served 303 days in custody.