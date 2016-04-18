Elderly man tries to push woman in front of train

WARNING, DISTRESSING: An elderly man has been filmed on CCTV trying to kill a woman by deliberately pushing her in front of a moving train in London.

A court was shown the horrific footage that was filmed on a platform at Piccadilly Circus on November 10, 2015.

It showed Yoshiyuki Shinohara, 82, shoving Sheetal Kerai, 32, who was wearing a hijab, in front of the tube train.

Ms Kerai was then flung back on to the platform by the force of the train, before concerned commuters rushed to her aid.

Shinohara had been seen loitering at the end of the platform for about 45 minutes, leaning against a wall.

The court heard the victim was hospitalised with minor injuries, including grazes to her face.

Shinohara was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police arrived at the scene.

During a trial at the Blackfriars Crown Court, the jury found the pensioner deliberately pushed the terrified passenger.

Shinohara was found unfit to plead to charges and the trial will continue on May 27.

Commuter David Wright was waiting at the platform about 4pm on the afternoon of the incident.

The incident happened at Piccadilly Circus Station in November 2015. Photo: Getty. More

In court he referred to Shinohara as 'Male One' and said he saw him step forward with both hands up, palms outstretched and pushed the woman in the back.

"At this point the train was just entering the platform and I genuinely thought she was going to go in front of the train and be hit by it.

Story Continues